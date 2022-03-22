News

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polypropylene (PP) Compounds

Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Homopolymer
  • Copolymer

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Products
  • Building and Construction
  • Packaging
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Others

By Company

  • LyondellBasell Industries
  • Sinopec
  • Braskem
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • SABIC
  • Formosa Plastics Corp
  • Hanwha Total
  • PetroChina Company Limited
  • ExxonMobil Chemical
  • Borealis
  • Asahi Kasei Plastics
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • RTP Company
  • Sumitomo Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homopolymer
1.2.3 Copolymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Products
1.3.4 Building and Construction
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

