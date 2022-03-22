Global n-Butyric Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
n-Butyric Acid
n-Butyric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global n-Butyric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 98.5% Purity
- 99% Purity
Segment by Application
- Commerical Printing Inks
- Feed Ingredients
- Feed Intermediates
- Intermediates
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Company
- Perstorp
- OXEA
- Eastman
- Yufeng International
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 n-Butyric Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98.5% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commerical Printing Inks
1.3.3 Feed Ingredients
1.3.4 Feed Intermediates
1.3.5 Intermediates
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global n-Butyric Acid Production
2.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global n-Butyric Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global n-Butyric Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales n-Butyric Acid by Region (2023-2028)
