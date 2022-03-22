Global n-Butyric Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

n-Butyric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global n-Butyric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98.5% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Commerical Printing Inks

Feed Ingredients

Feed Intermediates

Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Company

Perstorp

OXEA

Eastman

Yufeng International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 n-Butyric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 98.5% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commerical Printing Inks

1.3.3 Feed Ingredients

1.3.4 Feed Intermediates

1.3.5 Intermediates

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global n-Butyric Acid Production

2.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global n-Butyric Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global n-Butyric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global n-Butyric Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global n-Butyric Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales n-Butyric Acid by Region (2023-2028)

