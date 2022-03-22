News

Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester

2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 98% Purity
  • 99% Purity

Segment by Application

  • Solvent for Electronic Materials
  • Ink Cleaning Solvent
  • Intermediate
  • Others

By Company

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Hangzhou Volant
  • Quzhou Yichuan Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solvent for Electronic Materials
1.3.3 Ink Cleaning Solvent
1.3.4 Intermediate
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Production
2.1 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Hydroxyisobutyric Acid Methyl Ester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

