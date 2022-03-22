Global Neopentylglycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Neopentylglycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neopentylglycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 98% Purity
- 99% Purity
Segment by Application
- Alkyd Resin Paint
- Polyester Resin
- Powdered Paint
- Others
By Company
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
- BASF
- Perstorp
- Eastman
- Xinhua Pharmaceutical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Neopentylglycol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Neopentylglycol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Neopentylglycol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Alkyd Resin Paint
1.3.3 Polyester Resin
1.3.4 Powdered Paint
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Neopentylglycol Production
2.1 Global Neopentylglycol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Neopentylglycol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Neopentylglycol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Neopentylglycol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Neopentylglycol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Neopentylglycol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Neopentylglycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Neopentylglycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Neopentylglycol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Neopentylglycol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Neopentylglycol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Neopentylglycol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Neopentylglycol Revenue by Region
