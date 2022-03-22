Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Meta-xylenediamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meta-xylenediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Epoxy Resin

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Others

By Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Sinopec Corp

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meta-xylenediamine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Epoxy Resin

1.3.3 Polyamide

1.3.4 Polyurethane

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production

2.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Meta-xylenediamine by Region (2023-2028)

