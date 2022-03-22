News

Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Meta-xylenediamine

Meta-xylenediamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meta-xylenediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 98% Purity
  • 99% Purity

Segment by Application

  • Epoxy Resin
  • Polyamide
  • Polyurethane
  • Others

By Company

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Suzhou Jiutai Group
  • Sinopec Corp
  • Hangzhou Dayangchem

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Meta-xylenediamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Epoxy Resin
1.3.3 Polyamide
1.3.4 Polyurethane
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production
2.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Meta-xylenediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Meta-xylenediamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Meta-xylenediamine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Meta-xylenediamine by Region (2023-2028)

