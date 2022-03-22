Global VER Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
VER Resins
VER Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VER Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
- Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
- Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
- Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
- Pultrusion Resins
- Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
- Other
Segment by Application
- Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
- Coating
- Others
By Company
- Ashland
- Swancor
- Sino Polymer
- Reichhold
- DSM
- AOC Resins
- Fuchem
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Showa Denko
- Interplastic Corporation
- Hexion
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 VER Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global VER Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.3 Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.4 Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.5 Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.6 Pultrusion Resins
1.2.7 Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VER Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global VER Resins Production
2.1 Global VER Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global VER Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global VER Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global VER Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global VER Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global VER Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global VER Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global VER Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global VER Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global VER Resins Sales by Region
