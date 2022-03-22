News

Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aerospace Aluminum Alloys

Aerospace Aluminum Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 2000 Series
  • 6000 Series
  • 7000 Series
  • Foundry Alloy Ingots

Segment by Application

  • Single Aisle Aircraft
  • Wide Body Aircraft
  • Cargo Aircraft
  • Military Aircraft

By Company

  • Alcoa
  • Rio Tinto
  • Novelis
  • Rusal
  • Constellium
  • Arconic
  • UACJ
  • Aleris
  • Aluar
  • Kaiser Aluminum

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2000 Series
1.2.3 6000 Series
1.2.4 7000 Series
1.2.5 Foundry Alloy Ingots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Single Aisle Aircraft
1.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft
1.3.4 Cargo Aircraft
1.3.5 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Production
2.1 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aerospace Aluminum Alloys Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

