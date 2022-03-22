NewsTechnology

Global 9,10-Dihydro-9-oxa-10-phosphaphenanthrene-10-oxide Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Purity95%
  • Purity96%

Segment by Application

  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Others

By Company

  • Metadynea Austria
  • GYC Group
  • Sanko Co., Ltd.
  • China Qingdao Hong Jin Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Life Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Qingdao Fundchem Co., Ltd.
  • Jinan Yudong Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Qingdao Exceed Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd
  • Bondchemistry

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina

