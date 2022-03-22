NewsTechnology

Global 1,3-1,4-Bis(tert-butylperoxyisopropyl)benzene Market Research Report 2022

1,3-1,4-Bis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Purity96%
  • Purity97%

Segment by Application

  • Thinner
  • Cross-Linking Agent
  • Others

By Company

  • MPI Chemie
  • Pergan
  • Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
  • China Qingdao Hong Jin Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • FERRO-PLAST
  • Tetrahedron
  • GYC Group
  • Weifang Richem International Ltd.
  • Shandong Chuangying Chemical
  • Kingfirst Chemical (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Keying Chem Co., Ltd.
  • Akrochem Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

