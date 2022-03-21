News

Global Gelfoam Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gelfoam

Gelfoam market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gelfoam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Sponge
  • Powder

Segment by Application

  • Minimally Invasive Surgery
  • General Surgery
  • Others

By Company

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Gelita
  • Pfizer
  • Baxter
  • Ferrosan Medical Devices
  • B Braun
  • Equimedical

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gelfoam Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gelfoam Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sponge
1.2.3 Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gelfoam Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery
1.3.3 General Surgery
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gelfoam Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gelfoam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gelfoam Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gelfoam Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gelfoam Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gelfoam by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gelfoam Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gelfoam Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gelfoam Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Gelfoam Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Gelfoam Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Gelfoam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Gelfoam in 2021
3.2 Global Gelfoam Revenue by Manufacturers

Body Scrub Pad Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028

January 28, 2022

