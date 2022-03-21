News

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hand-held Surgical Instruments

Hand-held Surgical Instruments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand-held Surgical Instruments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Forceps
  • Retractors
  • Dilators
  • Graspers
  • Scalpels
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

By Company

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Medtronic
  • CooperSurgical Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc.
  • Aspen Surgical

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hand-held Surgical Instruments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Forceps
1.2.3 Retractors
1.2.4 Dilators
1.2.5 Graspers
1.2.6 Scalpels
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hand-held Surgical Instruments by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America

