2022-2027 Global and Regional Fosfomycin Trometamol Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications.

LABSA industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world LABSA industry. The main market players are Ho Tung, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, Stepan, New India Detergents, ISU Chemical and Nanjing Gige. The production of LABSA increased to 3211.81 MT in 2016 from 2756.30 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.90%. Global LABSA capacity utilization rate remained at around 73% in 2016.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 3606.9 million in 2019. The market size of Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

Stepan

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents

ISU Chemical

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao

Tufail

Hansa Group

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

Lion

Ho Tung

Nanjing Gige

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent

Others

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LABSA 96%

1.4.3 LABSA 90%

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Detergent

1.5.3 Emulsifier

1.5.4 Coupling Agent

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Industry

1.6.1.1 Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

