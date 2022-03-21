Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Artificial Cervical Disc
Artificial Cervical Disc market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Cervical Disc market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Metal-on-metal
- Metal-on-polymer
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
By Company
- Medtronic
- Zimmer Biomet
- Orthofix Company
- NuVasive
- Centinel Spine
- B. Braun
- Globus Medical
- Alphatec Spine
- Simplify Medical
- AxioMed
- Aditus Medical
- FH Orthopedics
- Medicrea
- Spineart
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Cervical Disc Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal-on-metal
1.2.3 Metal-on-polymer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Artificial Cervical Disc by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Artificial Cervical Disc Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Cervical Disc Manufacturer
