2022-2027 Global and Regional Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market was valued at 76.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones.Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes which are mainly used for children, old man and tape allergy patients etc. Currently, silicon based low trauma adhesives is most popular with best performance. In 2016, silicon based low trauma adhesives consumption is about 918 MT, with a consumption share of 78.42%.

While, silicon based low trauma adhesives price is much higher than other type adhesives. There are many low trauma adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann, Adhesives Research, Vancive Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Nitto Denko, Mölnlycke Health Care, Dow Corning and SEPNA etc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Scapa Healthcare are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production share of 37.32% in 2016. Low trauma adhesives are expensive than general medical adhesives. So, global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2016, North America consumed about 701 MT low trauma adhesives, accounting for the largest consumption share of 59.86%. While Europe consumed about 315 MT in 2016. Japan and China separately consumed about 71 and 28 MT in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Scapa Healthcare

Lohmann

Adhesives Research

Vancive Medical Technologies

Elkem Silicones

Nitto Denko

Mölnlycke Health Care

Dow Corning

SEPNA

By Types:

Silicone Based

Acrylics Based

By Applications:

Wound Care

Medical Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

