2022-2027 Global and Regional Dimethylamine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Dimethylamine market was valued at 218.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dimethylamine is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NH. This secondary amine is a colorless, flammable gas with an ammonia-like odor. Dimethylamine is commonly encountered commercially as a solution in water at concentrations up to around 40%.First, the dimethylamine industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMA. There are no more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China.

The manufactures of DMA are located in China, production reached 176400 MT in 2015. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Eastman Chemical, both have perfect products. Asia companies Hualu Hengsheng and Mitsubishi are also important player in this market. Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Hualu Hengsheng and Jiangshan Chemical are typical manufacturers that aiming at Zhejiang market and Shandong Market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF-YPC is a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec, which locates in Jiangsu province. Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is low. Since the supply of DMA in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 800 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of DMA will increase. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman Chemical

Basf

Celanese

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

Balaji Amines

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Hualu Hengsheng

Jiangshan Chemical

Suqian Xinya Technology

Feicheng Acid Chemical

Haohua-Junhua Group

Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical

By Types:

40% Solution

50% Solution

60% Solution

By Applications:

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Dimethylamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Dimethylamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Dimethylamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Dimethylamine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Dimethylamine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Dimethylamine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Dimethylamine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Dimethylamine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Dimethylamine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dimethylamine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Dimethylamine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

