2022-2027 Global and Regional PC/ABS Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PC/ABS market was valued at 387.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the PC/ABS Resin market, PC/ABS Resin is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC. The PC/ABS Resin property balance is controlled by the ratio of PC and ABS in the blend, the polycarbonate molecular weight and the additive package. The ratio of polycarbonate and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene affects mainly the heat resistance of the final product. PC/ABS Resin blends exhibit a synergic effect resulting in excellent impact resistance at low temperatures that is better than impact resistance of ABS or PC.In consumption market, USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

In 2017, these regions occupied 77.86% of the global consumption volume in total. PC/ABS Resin mainly has two types, which include general grade and flame retardant grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With development of automotive industry, the PC/ABS Resin would develop rapidly. So, PC/ABS Resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance PC/ABS Resin through improving technology. The major raw materials for PC/ABS Resin are PC, ABS, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of PC/ABS Resin. The production cost of PC/ABS Resin is also an important factor which could impact the price of PC/ABS Resin.

By Market Verdors:

Covestro

SABIC

Teijin

Trinseo

Mitsubishi

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Chi Mei

LG Chemical

FCFC

Daicel

RTP

PolyOne

Gardiner Compounds

Ever Plastic

KUMHO-SUNNY

Kingfa Science and Technology

Silver Age Sci & Tech

Juner

PRET Composites

Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

WOTE

Fu-day New Material Technology

Kitech

Fuheng New Material

Selon

DELLON

Kangxi Plastic Technology

Falaixin Plasifying

Polyrocks Chemical

Nanjing Lihan Chemical

By Types:

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

By Applications:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PC/ABS Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PC/ABS Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PC/ABS Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PC/ABS Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PC/ABS Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PC/ABS (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PC/ABS (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PC/ABS Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

