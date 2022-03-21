2022-2027 Global and Regional Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells PEMFC Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Polypropylene glycol or polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene glycol. Chemically it is a polyether. The term polypropylene glycol or PPG is reserved for low to medium range molar mass polymer when the nature of the end-group, which is usually a hydroxyl group, still matters. The term “oxide” is used for high molar mass polymer when end-groups no longer affect polymer properties.

KKPC, Mitsui Chemical and BASF are the major manufacturers in this industry, accounting for 15.40%, 16.85% and 12.84% of the revenue in 2019 respectively.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Poly Propylene Glycol 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Poly Propylene Glycol 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Poly Propylene Glycol 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1745.6 million in 2019. The market size of Poly Propylene Glycol 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Poly Propylene Glycol market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Poly Propylene Glycol market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Propylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Poly Propylene Glycol market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Poly Propylene Glycol market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Poly Propylene Glycol market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Poly Propylene Glycol market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Poly Propylene Glycol market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Dow

AGC

Shell

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical

Poly Propylene Glycol Breakdown Data by Type

PPG Average Mn ~200-1500

PPG Average Mn ~1500-3000

PPG Average Mn above 3000

Poly Propylene Glycol Breakdown Data by Application

Intermediate

Solvent

Skin Care and Cosmetics

Others

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Poly Propylene Glycol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Poly Propylene Glycol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PPG Average Mn ~200-1500

1.4.3 PPG Average Mn ~1500-3000

1.4.4 PPG Average Mn above 3000

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Intermediate

1.5.3 Solvent

1.5.4 Skin Care and Cosmetics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Poly Propylene Glycol Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Poly Propylene Glycol Industry

1.6.1.1 Poly Propylene Glycol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Poly Propylene Glycol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Poly Propylene Glycol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

