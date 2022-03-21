2022-2027 Global and Regional Phosphate Rock Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Phosphate Rock market was valued at 6727.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The term phosphate rock (or phosphorite) is used to denote any rock with high phosphorus content. The largest and least expensive source of phosphorus is obtained by mining and concentrating phosphate rock from the numerous phosphate deposits of the world.In 2017, the major producers were the US, China and Morocco, including Western Sahara. Together they accounted for over two-thirds of global production. Other important producing countries are Russia, Brazil, Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia.

By Market Verdors:

OCP Group

Yunnan Phosphate Group

The Mosaic Company

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Kailin Group

Wengfu Group

PhosAgro

Nutrien

Jordan Phosphate Mines

Vales

El Nasr Mining Company

ICL Fertilizers

Maaden

J.R. Simplot Company

Copebrs(CMOC)

Groupe Chimique Tunisien

GECOPHAM

By Types:

Marine Phosphate Deposits

Igneous Phosphate Deposits

By Applications:

Fertilizer

Animal Nutrition

Detergent

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Phosphate Rock Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Phosphate Rock Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Phosphate Rock Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Phosphate Rock Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Phosphate Rock Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Phosphate Rock Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phosphate Rock (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phosphate Rock Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Phosphate Rock Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phosphate Rock (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Phosphate Rock Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

