2022-2027 Global and Regional Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market was valued at 35.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market. Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

By Market Verdors:

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris

By Types:

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

Above 98% Purity

By Applications:

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

