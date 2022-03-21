Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Whole Exome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whole Exome Sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Agilent HaloPlex
- Agilent SureSelect
- Agilent SureSelect QXT
- Illumina TruSeq Exome
- Roche Nimblegen SeqCap
- MYcroarray MYbaits
Segment by Application
- Correlation Research of Normal Human
- Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery
- The Research of Complex Diseases
- Mouse Exome Sequencing
By Company
- Illumina
- Thermo Fisher
- Roche
- Angilent
- Eurofins
- Sengenics
- Ambry
- Macrogen
- BGI
- Novo Gene
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Agilent HaloPlex
1.2.3 Agilent SureSelect
1.2.4 Agilent SureSelect QXT
1.2.5 Illumina TruSeq Exome
1.2.6 Roche Nimblegen SeqCap
1.2.7 MYcroarray MYbaits
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Correlation Research of Normal Human
1.3.3 Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery
1.3.4 The Research of Complex Diseases
1.3.5 Mouse Exome Sequencing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Whole Exome Sequencing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6935877/global-whole-exome-sequencing-2028-881
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Exome Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Whole Exome Sequencing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Exome Sequencing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028