Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Whole Exome Sequencing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whole Exome Sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Agilent HaloPlex

Agilent SureSelect

Agilent SureSelect QXT

Illumina TruSeq Exome

Roche Nimblegen SeqCap

MYcroarray MYbaits

Segment by Application

Correlation Research of Normal Human

Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery

The Research of Complex Diseases

Mouse Exome Sequencing

By Company

Illumina

Thermo Fisher

Roche

Angilent

Eurofins

Sengenics

Ambry

Macrogen

BGI

Novo Gene

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Agilent HaloPlex

1.2.3 Agilent SureSelect

1.2.4 Agilent SureSelect QXT

1.2.5 Illumina TruSeq Exome

1.2.6 Roche Nimblegen SeqCap

1.2.7 MYcroarray MYbaits

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Correlation Research of Normal Human

1.3.3 Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery

1.3.4 The Research of Complex Diseases

1.3.5 Mouse Exome Sequencing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Whole Exome Sequencing Industry Trends

2.3.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Whole Exome Sequencing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

