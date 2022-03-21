Global Copper Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Copper Products
Copper Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Copper Plates
- Copper Strips
- Copper Foils
- Copper Tubes
- Copper Rods
- Copper Wires
- Copper Profiles
Segment by Application
- Electronic Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Machinery Industry
- Architecture and Art
- Other
By Company
- Aurubis
- Jiangxi Copper
- KME Group SpA
- Hailiang Group
- Wieland
- Golden Dragon
- Jintian Group
- Jinchuan Group
- Mueller Ind
- IUSA
- Marmon
- Wolverine Tube
- Poongsan
- MKM
- GB Holding
- TNMG
- Luvata
- CHALCO
- Mitsubishi Materials
- Diehl Group
- KGHM
- Furukawa Electric
- Xingye Copper
- CNMC
- HALCOR Group
- ChangChun Group
- IBC Advanced Alloy
- Anhui Xinke
- Chunlei Copper
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Dowa Metaltech
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Copper Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Copper Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Copper Plates
1.2.3 Copper Strips
1.2.4 Copper Foils
1.2.5 Copper Tubes
1.2.6 Copper Rods
1.2.7 Copper Wires
1.2.8 Copper Profiles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Copper Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Industry
1.3.3 Transportation Industry
1.3.4 Machinery Industry
1.3.5 Architecture and Art
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Copper Products Production
2.1 Global Copper Products Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Copper Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Copper Products Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Copper Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Copper Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Copper Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Copper Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Copper Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Copper Products Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
