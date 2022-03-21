Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Pharma & Cosmetics
Pharma & Cosmetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharma & Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ointments
- Creams
- Gels
- Others
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceuticals, OTC
- Cosmetics
By Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Roche
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Eli Lilly
- GSK
- Bayer
- Merck & Co
- L’ OREAL
- Unilever
- Procter & Gamble
- Estee Lauder
- Kao
- Shiseido
- Beiersdorf
- Henkel
- Shanghai Jahwa
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pharma & Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ointments
1.2.3 Creams
1.2.4 Gels
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals, OTC
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pharma & Cosmetics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Pharma & Cosmetics Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
