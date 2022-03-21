NewsTechnology

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pharma & Cosmetics

Pharma & Cosmetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharma & Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ointments
  • Creams
  • Gels
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals, OTC
  • Cosmetics

By Company

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Roche
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly
  • GSK
  • Bayer
  • Merck & Co
  • L’ OREAL
  • Unilever
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Estee Lauder
  • Kao
  • Shiseido
  • Beiersdorf
  • Henkel
  • Shanghai Jahwa

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pharma & Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ointments
1.2.3 Creams
1.2.4 Gels
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals, OTC
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pharma & Cosmetics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Pharma & Cosmetics Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

