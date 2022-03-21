Global Range Hood Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Range Hood market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Range Hood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other

Segment by Application

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping Mall and Supermarket

Others

By Company

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

VATTI

FABER

Miele

FOTILE

DE & E

Panasonic

Midea

Haier

FAGOR

Nortek

Vanward

Macro

Tecnowind

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Range Hood Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Range Hood Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Under-cabinet Hood

1.2.3 Wall-chimney Hood

1.2.4 Island Hood

1.2.5 Downdraft Hood

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Range Hood Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 On-line

1.3.3 Franchised Store

1.3.4 Shopping Mall and Supermarket

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Range Hood Production

2.1 Global Range Hood Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Range Hood Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Range Hood Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Range Hood Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Range Hood Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Range Hood Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Range Hood Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Range Hood Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Range Hood Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Range Hood Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Range Hood by Region (2023-2028)

