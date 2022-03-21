Global Range Hood Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Range Hood
Range Hood market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Range Hood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Under-cabinet Hood
- Wall-chimney Hood
- Island Hood
- Downdraft Hood
- Other
Segment by Application
- On-line
- Franchised Store
- Shopping Mall and Supermarket
- Others
By Company
- BSH Group
- Electrolux
- Whirlpool
- Elica
- ROBAM
- VATTI
- FABER
- Miele
- FOTILE
- DE & E
- Panasonic
- Midea
- Haier
- FAGOR
- Nortek
- Vanward
- Macro
- Tecnowind
- SAKURA
- Sanfer
- Bertazzoni
- Summit
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Range Hood Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Range Hood Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Under-cabinet Hood
1.2.3 Wall-chimney Hood
1.2.4 Island Hood
1.2.5 Downdraft Hood
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Range Hood Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 On-line
1.3.3 Franchised Store
1.3.4 Shopping Mall and Supermarket
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Range Hood Production
2.1 Global Range Hood Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Range Hood Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Range Hood Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Range Hood Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Range Hood Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Range Hood Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Range Hood Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Range Hood Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Range Hood Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Range Hood Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Range Hood by Region (2023-2028)
