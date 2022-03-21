NewsTechnology

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Evening Primrose Oil

Evening Primrose Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Evening Primrose Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 9%)
  • Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 10%)
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Food and Health Industry

By Company

  • Henry Lamotte
  • Connoils
  • Omeganz
  • Baxco
  • Plimon Group
  • Efamol
  • Sanmark
  • Jilin Shengji
  • Jilin Baili
  • Liaoning Jiashi
  • Hebei Xinqidian
  • Jilin Shangjia
  • Dalian Tianshan
  • Yuanhua Biotechnology
  • Pioneer Herb
  • Panjin Green Bio-tec
  • Shenzhen Kangerjian
  • Shanghai Yanxintang
  • Honsea
  • Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Evening Primrose Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 9%)
1.2.3 Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 10%)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Cosmetic Industry
1.3.4 Food and Health Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Evening Primrose Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Evening Primrose Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Evening Primrose Oil Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Evening Primrose Oil by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Evening Primrose Oil Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Evening Primrose Oil Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Sales by Manufacturers

