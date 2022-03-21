2022-2027 Global and Regional Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market was valued at 189.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and modelssmall battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.Based on end-use market, residential segment dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of over 88.13%, with the rise in disposable income and rising health awareness, improved standards of living. Growing sales is also seen in commercial use sector, such as offices, hotels, restaurants and etc. In terms of percentage share contribution by product category, the hybrid cordless vacuum cleaner segment is expected to account for 80.56% by 2023, emerging as the leading segment by value. The growing market for cordless vacuum cleaners has also attracted new entrants with customized products and improved features. Existing vendors are also striving to expand their product portfolio, to have a better reach of the market. Currently, the cordless vacuum cleaner consumption market is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. China is major production base for cordless vacuum cleaner products, well-known foreign brands have set up joint ventures in China or looking for OEM and ODM partners. In 2017, North America totally occupied global 41.94% market consumption share, with about 5866.1 K Units sold, which is forecast to reach 9483.8 K Units in 2023, with a growth rate of 11.38%.

By Market Verdors:

Bissell

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

Dyson

GlenDimplex

Bosch

Philips

Electrolux

Gtech

SharkNinja

Puppyoo

By Types:

Cordless Stick

Cordless Handheld

Hybrid Options

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Volume and Value) by Application

