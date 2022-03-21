2022-2027 Global and Regional Magnetic Materials Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Magnetic Materials market was valued at 6009.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnetic material, the magnetic material that says normally is to point to strong magnetic material, it is ancient and the functional material with very extensive use.Over the next eight years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 9 per cent.China is the world`s largest exporter and manufacturer of magnetic materials, while Japan was the second largest market for magnetic materials in 2018.In the industry, the consumer electronics industry has the largest revenue in recent years in 2018, while the communication industry and the computer industry rank the 2nd and 3rd respectively, with market share of 26%, 23% and 22% respectively in 2018. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.At present, there are two types of magnetic materials: soft magnetic materials and permanent magnetic materials.Soft magnetic materials are the main type of magnetic materials. In 2018, the output of soft magnetic materials was about 250,000 tons, accounting for 64 percent of the global share.Magnetic material technology has been relatively mature, new enterprises in the short term can not surpass the reputation and design of the existing well-known brands.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.As emerging market application development, such as automotive electronics, LEDTV, LED lighting, EMC, 4 c (computer, communications, radio and television, content service) and 4 g, 5 g communications, smart grid, the Internet of things, such as new energy vehicles in the development of emerging markets, will provide more development for the development of Chinese magnetic material industry new opportunities.Magnetic materials also face two major development opportunities: one is the opportunity for environmental protection and energy conservation, the other is the opportunity brought by the international industrial transfer.With the development of China`s environmental protection and the implementation of the national strategy of building a conservation-oriented society soft magnetic ferrite is facing a great historical opportunity.On the one hand, magnetic materials have been applied more fully in recent years under the guidance of energy-saving and environmental protection concepts.On the other hand, magnetic materials industry is a high energy consumption and labor-intensive industry. With the increase of energy shortage and labor cost, foreign magnetic materials production is gradually transferred from developed countries to developing countries. Foreign manufacturers have set up factories in China or cooperated with domestic manufacturers to carry out industrial transfer.China`s domestic magnetic material manufacturers continue to grow, China has become a major producer of magnetic materials.

