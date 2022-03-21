2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Temperature Sensor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Temperature Sensor market was valued at 9749.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Temperature sensors are used to measure the temperature by converting thermal energy into electrical energy. This information is then sent to the electronic control unit (ECU), which calculates appropriate algorithms based on the data to keep the vehicle running in good condition.By product, the market for MEMS temperature sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. With the development of advanced technologies, the use of advanced MEMS temperature sensors has increased. MEMS, IC sensors, and infrared temperature sensors are expected to be future technologies, due to increasing luxury vehicles around the globe and reduction of the wiring harness.

By Market Verdors:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

Microchip

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

TDK

By Types:

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

IC Temperature Sensor

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Infrared Sensor

By Applications:

Engine

Transmission

HVAC

Exhaust

Thermal Seats

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

