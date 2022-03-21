Current-sensing Chip Resistor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Current-sensing Chip Resistor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Current-sensing Chip Resistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
- 0.1% Tolerance
- 1% Tolerance
- Others
Segment by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Automotive and Transportation
- Medical
- Telecommunication
Aerospace and Defense
- By Company
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Yageo Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Panasonic
- TE Connectivity
- Susumu
- Bourns
- CTS Corporation
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Current-sensing Chip Resistor Product Introduction
