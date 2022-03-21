News

Current-sensing Chip Resistor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Current-sensing Chip Resistor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Current-sensing Chip Resistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
  • 0.1% Tolerance
  • 1% Tolerance
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Medical
  • Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

  • By Company
  • Rohm Semiconductors
  • Yageo Corporation
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Panasonic
  • TE Connectivity
  • Susumu
  • Bourns
  • CTS Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Current-sensing Chip Resistor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
1.2.3 0.1% Tolerance
1.2.4 1% Tolerance
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Telecommunication
1.3.7 Aerospace and Defense
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Production
2.1 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Current-sensing Chip Resistor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

