SIC Discrete Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

SIC Discrete Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SIC Discrete Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • SiC MOSFET
  • SiC Diode
  • SIC Module

Segment by Application

  • Telecommunications
  • Energy & Power
  • Automotive
  • Renewable Power Generation
  • Others

By Company

  • Infineon Technologies
  • CREE
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • STMicroelectronics
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Toshiba
  • General Electric
  • Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide
  • Fuji Electric
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Dow Corning
  • GeneSiC Semiconductor

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 SIC Discrete Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SiC MOSFET
1.2.3 SiC Diode
1.2.4 SIC Module
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunications
1.3.3 Energy & Power
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Renewable Power Generation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SIC Discrete Device Production
2.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SIC Discrete Device Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SIC Discrete Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales by Region

