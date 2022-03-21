SIC Discrete Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

SIC Discrete Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SIC Discrete Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

SiC MOSFET

SiC Diode

SIC Module

Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Energy & Power

Automotive

Renewable Power Generation

Others

By Company

Infineon Technologies

CREE

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

General Electric

Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Dow Corning

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SIC Discrete Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 SiC MOSFET

1.2.3 SiC Diode

1.2.4 SIC Module

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Energy & Power

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Renewable Power Generation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global SIC Discrete Device Production

2.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global SIC Discrete Device Production by Region

2.3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global SIC Discrete Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global SIC Discrete Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global SIC Discrete Device Sales by Region

