DC Solid State Relay Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

DC Solid State Relay market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Solid State Relay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

DIN Rail Mounting

Panel-mount

Surface-mount

Other

Segment by Application

Electronic Equipment

Lighting

Home Appliance

Other

By Company

OMRON

E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate

Matsushita Electric Works

TE Connectivity

GEORGIN S.A.

Durex Industries

Sensata Technologies

Xiamen Yudian Automation Technology

Cd Automation

RELPOL

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

Chordn Electric

The Comus Group

Thermosystems

OMEGA

FINDER

Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics

ETI

Autonics

Produal

Novus Automation

Teledyne Relays

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

