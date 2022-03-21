News

Multi-turn Potentiometer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Multi-turn Potentiometer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-turn Potentiometer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metal Ceramic
  • Conductive Plastic
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Mechanical Control
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Industrial Robot
  • Other

By Company

  • BOURNS
  • MURRELEKTRONIK
  • Althen Sensors & Controls
  • MENTOR
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Celesco
  • On Line Controls
  • MCB industrie
  • Iskra d.d.
  • New Elfin

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Multi-turn Potentiometer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Ceramic
1.2.3 Conductive Plastic
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mechanical Control
1.3.3 Electronic Equipment
1.3.4 Industrial Robot
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Production
2.1 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

