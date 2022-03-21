News

NTC Temperature Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

NTC Temperature Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NTC Temperature Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Screw-In Mounting
  • Wall-Mount Mounting
  • Insertion Mounting
  • Threaded Mounting
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Industry
  • HVAC
  • Medical equipment
  • Engine
  • Other

By Company

  • TEXYS
  • Siemens
  • Ranco
  • WIKA Alexander Wiegand
  • OMEGA
  • Sensata Technologies
  • Danfoss
  • 4B Braime Components
  • TEWA Sensors
  • Val.co
  • AIRSENSE OY
  • AHLBORN
  • Electronic
  • ELEN Srl
  • CAREL
  • Thermokon Sensortechnik
  • JUMO GmbH
  • NORIS Group GmbH
  • Ferroli Industrial Heating
  • Novasina AG
  • Hotset GmbH
  • United Automation Limited
  • ELKO
  • Seitron SpA
  • Focus Sensing and Control Technology
  • Crouzet
  • KIMO
  • S+S Regeltechnik
  • Capetti Elettronica

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 NTC Temperature Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Screw-In Mounting
1.2.3 Wall-Mount Mounting
1.2.4 Insertion Mounting
1.2.5 Threaded Mounting
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 HVAC
1.3.4 Medical equipment
1.3.5 Engine
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Production
2.1 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global NTC Temperature Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

