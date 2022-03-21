Loratadine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Loratadine market was valued at 14.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs. India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India a, and India also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share. Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product. The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly.

By Market Verdors:

Merck Group

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India Limited

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

By Types:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

By Applications:

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Loratadine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Loratadine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Loratadine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Loratadine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Loratadine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Loratadine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Loratadine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Loratadine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Loratadine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Loratadine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Loratadine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

