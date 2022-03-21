IoT Connected Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
IoT Connected Machine market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Connected Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Power Generation & Utility
- Manufacturing
- Other
By Company
- Advantech
- B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- IBM Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Connected Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Connected Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aviation
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Power Generation & Utility
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT Connected Machine Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IoT Connected Machine Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IoT Connected Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IoT Connected Machine Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IoT Connected Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IoT Connected Machine Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IoT Connected Machine Industry Trends
2.3.2 IoT Connected Machine Market Drivers
2.3.3 IoT Connected Machine Market Challenges
2.3.4 IoT Connected Machine Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT Connected Machine Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IoT Connected Machine Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
