Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wide Band Gap Semiconductor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Silicon Carbide (SiC) Material
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Material
- Diamond Material
- Others
Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- IT & Consumers
- Energy & Utility
- Others
By Company
- Cree
- GeneSiC Semiconductor
- Infineon Technologies
- Panasonic Corporation
- ON Semiconductor
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Semelab / TT electronics
- STMicroelectronics
- TriQuint Semiconductor
- Avago Technologies
- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Material
1.2.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Material
1.2.4 Diamond Material
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 IT & Consumers
1.3.4 Energy & Utility
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Production
2.1 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
