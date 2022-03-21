NewsTechnology

Global PE-RT Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PE-RT

PE-RT market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PE-RT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ethylene-Octene
  • Ethylene-Hexene
  • Ethylene-Butene

Segment by Application

  • Under-floor and Wall Heating & Cooling
  • Plumbing & Drinking Water Supply
  • Industrial Pipes and Fittings
  • Others

By Company

  • DuPont
  • SK
  • LG Chem
  • LyondellBasell
  • DAELIM
  • INEOS Group
  • Sinopec
  • Dow Chemical
  • CNPC
  • DL Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PE-RT Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PE-RT Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene-Octene
1.2.3 Ethylene-Hexene
1.2.4 Ethylene-Butene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PE-RT Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Under-floor and Wall Heating & Cooling
1.3.3 Plumbing & Drinking Water Supply
1.3.4 Industrial Pipes and Fittings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PE-RT Production
2.1 Global PE-RT Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PE-RT Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PE-RT Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PE-RT Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PE-RT Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South Korea
3 Global PE-RT Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PE-RT Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PE-RT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PE-RT Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PE-RT Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PE-RT Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PE-RT by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PE-RT Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PE-RT Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

