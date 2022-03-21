2022-2027 Global and Regional UVC LED and Chips Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global UVC LED and Chips market was valued at 184.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 52.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-uvc-led-chips-2022-2027-750

Ultraviolet LED generally refers to the LED with a center wavelength of less than 405 nm. The LED industry usually calls the LED with a wavelength of 355-405 nm as near-Ultraviolet LED, and the LED with a wavelength shorter than 280 nm as deep-Ultraviolet LED. Currently, GaN, the most commonly used material in LED research and production, has a band gap width of 3.4eV and a corresponding luminescence wavelength of 365nm, which is exactly inside the wavelength range of near-Ultraviolet. Therefore, near-Ultraviolet LED usually uses GaN as the base material. However, deep-Ultraviolet LED acquires shorter emission wavelength through adding AI into base material GaN to increase band gap. UVC-LED, also called deep-Ultraviolet LED, has the deep-Ultraviolet light with the wavelength between 100 and 280 nm. Semiconductor deep-Ultraviolet light source has great application value in lighting, sterilization, medical treatment, printing, biochemical detection, high-density information storage and confidential communication. Segmented by applications, the classification of UVC LED includes Water/Air Disinfection, Biosensing, Medical and Others. Water/Air Disinfection is the major part among these applications, which accounted for more than 51% of global market in 2019, while Biosensing and Medical took up over 33% in total. In terms of region, China, Europe and North America are the main consumption area of UVC LED, with market share of about 21%, 19% and 18% in 2019. Listed below is Japan, which accounted for about 12% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

Crystal IS

Seoul Viosys

Stanley

NIKKISO

LG Innotek

Qingdao Jason Electric

Rayvio

Luan

NATIONSTAR

LITE-ON

Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd

Sanan Optoelectronics

Lextar

DOWA

HPL

DUVTek

Nichia

Photon Wave Co

By Types:

10mw

10-30mw

30mw

By Applications:

Water/Air Disinfection

Biosensing

Medical

