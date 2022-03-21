NewsTechnology

2022-2027 Global and Regional UVC LED and Chips Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

UVC LED and Chips

The global UVC LED and Chips market was valued at 184.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 52.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ultraviolet LED generally refers to the LED with a center wavelength of less than 405 nm. The LED industry usually calls the LED with a wavelength of 355-405 nm as near-Ultraviolet LED, and the LED with a wavelength shorter than 280 nm as deep-Ultraviolet LED. Currently, GaN, the most commonly used material in LED research and production, has a band gap width of 3.4eV and a corresponding luminescence wavelength of 365nm, which is exactly inside the wavelength range of near-Ultraviolet. Therefore, near-Ultraviolet LED usually uses GaN as the base material. However, deep-Ultraviolet LED acquires shorter emission wavelength through adding AI into base material GaN to increase band gap. UVC-LED, also called deep-Ultraviolet LED, has the deep-Ultraviolet light with the wavelength between 100 and 280 nm. Semiconductor deep-Ultraviolet light source has great application value in lighting, sterilization, medical treatment, printing, biochemical detection, high-density information storage and confidential communication. Segmented by applications, the classification of UVC LED includes Water/Air Disinfection, Biosensing, Medical and Others. Water/Air Disinfection is the major part among these applications, which accounted for more than 51% of global market in 2019, while Biosensing and Medical took up over 33% in total. In terms of region, China, Europe and North America are the main consumption area of UVC LED, with market share of about 21%, 19% and 18% in 2019. Listed below is Japan, which accounted for about 12% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

  • Crystal IS
  • Seoul Viosys
  • Stanley
  • NIKKISO
  • LG Innotek
  • Qingdao Jason Electric
  • Rayvio
  • Luan
  • NATIONSTAR
  • LITE-ON
  • Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd
  • Sanan Optoelectronics
  • Lextar
  • DOWA
  • HPL
  • DUVTek
  • Nichia
  • Photon Wave Co

By Types:

  • 10mw
  • 10-30mw
  • 30mw

By Applications:

  • Water/Air Disinfection
  • Biosensing
  • Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

  • Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

