2022-2027 Global and Regional Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cancer Treatment Drugs market was valued at 15650.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cancer Treatment Drugs are used to treat malignancies, or cancerous growths. Depending on the technology it cans classification into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy and Others.The classification of cancer treatment drugs includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others, and the revenue proportion of chemotherapy in 2016 is about 51%. Cancer treatment drugs are widely used for blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory/lung cancer and other cancers. Amongst these different cancer types, blood cancer was the largest revenue generating segment in 2016, and the revenue market share is about 22%. The growth of blood cancer segment is majorly due to the high cost of the drugs used to treat blood cancer. Europe region is the largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Japan region is also holding the monopoly position around the world. North America is the largest consumption place, with the consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016, and North America market size reached 46 billion USD. China, India and Southeast Asia are the emerging markets, and enjoy higher grow rate.

By Market Verdors:

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Merck KGaA

Ipsen

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences

By Types:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

By Applications:

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

