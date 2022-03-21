2022-2027 Global and Regional Teeth Whitening Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Teeth Whitening market was valued at 5888.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Teeth whiteners may be applied by dentists in a dental clinic, dispensed by dentists for home-use, or bought over-the-counter. Teeth whitening products are mainly of two types, viz. peroxide-containing bleaching agents and whitening toothpastes. Bleaching agents contain peroxide(s) that help remove deep and surface stains. Non-bleaching agents, on the other hand, contain substances that have physical or chemical action that only removes surface stains.The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global teeth whitening market until the end of 2023. It has been noted that a large number of consumers opt for dental veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays or onlays cosmetic treatments to improve their dental health and appearance, which, in turn, will boost the demand for cosmetic dentistry and propel the growth potential of the global teeth whitening industry. Also, since the teeth whitening process is easy, the preference for these products will further grow. Furthermore, the increasing concentration on appearance, increased awareness via social media platforms, marketing of dental practices, and the growing media coverage, are some of the additional factors that will fuel market growth in the coming years.

By Market Verdors:

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

P&G

Brodie & Stone

CCA Industries

Church & Dwight

By Types:

Whitening Toothpastes

Whitening Strips

By Applications:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

