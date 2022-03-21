2022-2027 Global and Regional Specialty Glass Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Specialty Glass market was valued at 263.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass. Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

By Market Verdors:

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

By Types:

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

By Applications:

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

