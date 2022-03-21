Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Heat-transfer Fluids
Heat-transfer Fluids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat-transfer Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glycol Based
- Synthetic Fluids
- Other
Segment by Application
- Chemical Industry
- Petrochemical Industry
- Plastics and Rubber Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- HVAC
- Food & Beverage
- Oil & Gas
- Other
By Company
- Eastman
- Paratherm
- Petro-Canada Lubricants
- Dow
- Radco Industries
- Duratherm
- Valvoline
- Shandong Australia Run Chemical Technology
- Shandong Bluesky Lubricating Oil
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat-transfer Fluids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glycol Based
1.2.3 Synthetic Fluids
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.4 Plastics and Rubber Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 HVAC
1.3.7 Food & Beverage
1.3.8 Oil & Gas
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production
2.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
