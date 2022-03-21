News

Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Heat-transfer Fluids

Heat-transfer Fluids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat-transfer Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Glycol Based
  • Synthetic Fluids
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Chemical Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Plastics and Rubber Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • HVAC
  • Food & Beverage
  • Oil & Gas
  • Other

By Company

  • Eastman
  • Paratherm
  • Petro-Canada Lubricants
  • Dow
  • Radco Industries
  • Duratherm
  • Valvoline
  • Shandong Australia Run Chemical Technology
  • Shandong Bluesky Lubricating Oil

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat-transfer Fluids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glycol Based
1.2.3 Synthetic Fluids
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.4 Plastics and Rubber Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 HVAC
1.3.7 Food & Beverage
1.3.8 Oil & Gas
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production
2.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat-transfer Fluids Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

