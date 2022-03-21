2022-2027 Global and Regional Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market was valued at 221.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device are widely sold in hospitals, clinic and others. The most proportion of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is sold in hospitals, and the consumption value market share in 2016 is about 71%. Market competition is intense. GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Hitachi, and Toshiba Medical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

Hitachi

Toshiba Medical

Ultra Solutions

Block Imaging

Providian Medical

Agito Medical

LBN Medical

Soma Technology

By Types:

X-Ray System

Ultrasound System

CT System

MRI System

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

