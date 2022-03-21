NewsTechnology

Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyolefin Plastomer

Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Injection Grade
  • General Grade
  • Extrusion Grade
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Parts
  • Consumer Products
  • Wire & Cable
  • Foams & Footwears
  • Packaging Products
  • Others

By Company

  • Dow
  • Mitsui Chemical
  • ExxonMobil Chemical
  • SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)
  • LG Chemical
  • Borealis

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Grade
1.2.3 General Grade
1.2.4 Extrusion Grade
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Parts
1.3.3 Consumer Products
1.3.4 Wire & Cable
1.3.5 Foams & Footwears
1.3.6 Packaging Products
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Production
2.1 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

