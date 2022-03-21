Global Black Currant Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Black Currant Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Black Currant Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

14% GLA

15% GLA

16% GLA

Segment by Application

Skincare Products

Dietary Supplements

Other

By Company

Bioriginal

Henry Lamotte Oils

Midlands

Jedwards International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Black Currant Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Black Currant Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 14% GLA

1.2.3 15% GLA

1.2.4 16% GLA

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Black Currant Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Skincare Products

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Black Currant Oil Production

2.1 Global Black Currant Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Black Currant Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Black Currant Oil Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Black Currant Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Black Currant Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Black Currant Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Black Currant Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Black Currant Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Black Currant Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Black Currant Oil Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Black Currant Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Black Currant Oil by Region (2023-2028)

