2022-2027 Global and Regional Albendazole Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Albendazole market was valued at 144.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Albendazole is a high-efficiency and low-toxic broad-spectrum anthelmintic drug. It was successfully developed and marketed by Skipper in the 1980s. It can be used clinically to ward off roundworms, pinworms, tapeworms, whipworms, hookworms, and anastomosis. After being metabolized to sulfoxides or sulfones in the body, it inhibits the parasite`s absorption of glucose, leading to depletion of the body`s glycogen, or inhibits the fumarate reductase system, hinders the production of ATP, and makes the parasite unable to survive and reproduce. Albendazole is a benzimidazole derivative, which is rapidly metabolized into sulfoxide, sulfone alcohol and 2-aminosulfone alcohol in the body, selectively and irreversibly inhibits the cytoplasmic microtubule system of intestinal wall cells of parasites Polymerization, blocking its uptake of various nutrients and glucose, leading to depletion of endogenous glycogen, and inhibiting the fumarate reductase system, preventing the production of adenosine triphosphate, making the worm unable to survive and reproduce. Similar to mebendazole, albendazole can also cause the degeneration of cytoplasmic microtubules in the intestinal cells of worms and bind to its tubulin, causing intracellular transport blockage, resulting in the accumulation of secretory particles in the Golgi body, the cytoplasm is gradually dissolved, and the cells are completely absorbed Denaturation causes death of the worm. Albendazole completely kills hookworm eggs and whipworm eggs and partially kills roundworm eggs. In addition to killing and repelling various nematodes parasitic in animals, it also has obvious killing and repelling effects on tapeworms and cysticercosis.This is a relatively concentrated market, mainly due to the particularity of the pharmaceutical industry, where there are higher operating licenses and barriers, technical barriers, capital barriers and environmental barriers, so the concentration is higher. From the perspective of the global market, the original research firm GSK`s albendazole accounts for more than 40% of the entire industry and is the leading enterprise in the albendazole industry. From the perspective of the Chinese market, the market concentration is also relatively high. The main companies are Huazhong Pharmaceutical and Jiangsu Qihui, which together account for 70% of the domestic market.

By Market Verdors:

GlaxoSmithKline

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Qihui

Sequent Scientific

K.A. Malle Pharmaceuticals

Lasa Supergenerics Limited

Zhongjia Pharmaceutical

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Supharma Chem

Salius Pharma

By Types:

Tablet

Capsule

By Applications:

Human

Veterinary

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

