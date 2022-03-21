2022-2027 Global and Regional Utility Locator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Utility Locator market was valued at 4874.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Utility location is the process of identifying and labeling public utility mains that are underground. These mains may include lines for telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, cable television, fiber optics, traffic lights, street lights, storm drains, water mains, and wastewater pipes.North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. The increasing concern for public safety and security and government efforts to avoid damage to pipelines and other utilities during the implementation of remodeling and infrastructure development initiatives facilitate the implementation of utility locating equipment and adopt utility locating services, which, in turn, propels the market growth in North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to witness a high adoption of utility locators owing to the rapid infrastructural developments and construction activities and adoption of 5G technology in countries such as India and China.

By Market Verdors:

Radiodetection

Vivax-Metrotech

Guideline Geo

Ridge Tool Company

The Charles Machine Works

Leica Geosystems

3M

USIC

Multiview

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

on Target Utility Services

Geophysical Survey Systems

Mclaughlin

Pipehorn

Maverick Inspection

Detection Services

Rhd Services

One Vision Utility Services

Utilities Plus

By Types:

Electromagnetic Field

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Electricity

Transportation

Water & Sewage

Telecommunications

