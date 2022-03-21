News

Global Raw Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Raw Steel

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Raw Steel market is segmented by Manufacturing Technique and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Manufacturing Technique and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Manufacturing Technique

  • Oxygen Process
  • Electric Process
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Building & Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Equipment
  • Automotive
  • Metal Products
  • Electrical Equipment
  • Domestic Appliances
  • Other Transport

By Company

  • ArcelorMittal
  • China Baowu
  • Nippon Steel
  • HBIS
  • POSCO
  • Shagang
  • Ansteel
  • Jianlong
  • Tata Steel
  • Shougang
  • Shandong Steel
  • JFE Steel
  • Valin
  • Nucor
  • Hyundai Steel
  • IMIDRO
  • JSW Steel
  • SAIL
  • Benxi Steel
  • Fangda Steel
  • NLMK
  • Baotou Steel
  • Techint
  • U. S. Steel
  • EVRAZ
  • Gerdau
  • MMK
  • Shaanxi Steel
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • SSAB

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South America

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Raw Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Manufacturing Technique
1.2.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oxygen Process
1.2.3 Electric Process
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Infrastructure
1.3.3 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Metal Products
1.3.6 Electrical Equipment
1.3.7 Domestic Appliances
1.3.8 Other Transport
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Raw Steel Production
2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Raw Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Raw Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Raw Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 South America
3 Global Raw Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Raw Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Raw Steel Sales by Region

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Robotic Wheelchairs Market by Product, Applications, Geographic and Key Players: Matia Robotics, WHILL, DEKA Research & Development

December 28, 2021

Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 weeks ago

Car Seat Spring Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast from 2021-2028 | Lear, Lizhou Group, Yanfeng Adient

December 16, 2021

Inventory Robots Market by Type (Mobile Robotics, Fixed Robotics), Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button