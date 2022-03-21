Global Raw Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Raw Steel
Raw Steel market is segmented by Manufacturing Technique and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Manufacturing Technique and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Manufacturing Technique
- Oxygen Process
- Electric Process
- Others
Segment by Application
- Building & Infrastructure
- Mechanical Equipment
- Automotive
- Metal Products
- Electrical Equipment
- Domestic Appliances
- Other Transport
By Company
- ArcelorMittal
- China Baowu
- Nippon Steel
- HBIS
- POSCO
- Shagang
- Ansteel
- Jianlong
- Tata Steel
- Shougang
- Shandong Steel
- JFE Steel
- Valin
- Nucor
- Hyundai Steel
- IMIDRO
- JSW Steel
- SAIL
- Benxi Steel
- Fangda Steel
- NLMK
- Baotou Steel
- Techint
- U. S. Steel
- EVRAZ
- Gerdau
- MMK
- Shaanxi Steel
- Thyssenkrupp
- SSAB
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- South America
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Raw Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Manufacturing Technique
1.2.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oxygen Process
1.2.3 Electric Process
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Infrastructure
1.3.3 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Metal Products
1.3.6 Electrical Equipment
1.3.7 Domestic Appliances
1.3.8 Other Transport
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Raw Steel Production
2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Raw Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Raw Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Raw Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 South America
3 Global Raw Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Raw Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Raw Steel Sales by Region
