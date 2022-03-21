News

2022-2027 Global and Regional Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Industry

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

The global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market was valued at 8.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-hyperspectral-imaging-2022-2027-917

 

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a combination of spectroscopy and imaging and is commonly referred to as imaging spectroscopy.Hyperspectral imaging is a technique that incorporates color 3d imaging, including a reflected image of the target spectrum data, which is processed to obtain each pixel in the electromagnetic spectrum image.Hyperspectral imaging systems generally include hyperspectral imagers, cameras, light sources, data software, and computers.In this report, we focus on hyperspectral imaging equipment, such as hyperspectral imagers, hand-held hyperspectral imagers, visible/near infrared (VIS/NIR) hyperspectral staring imagers, short-wave infrared hyperspectral staring imagers, airborne/ground short-wave infrared, etc. In 2019, the global production of hyperspectral imaging systems will reach 549 units, with sales of about $90.42 million.Globally, North America is the largest manufacturing region with major manufacturing companies concentrated in the region, such as Headwall Photonics, Resonon, Surface Optics, Corning , ITRES, Telops and Brimrose.North America produces 318 units in 2019, accounting for 58.01% of the global total, followed by Europe, where the main producers are Finland Specim, IMEC and Norsk Elektro Optikk AS.China`s hyperspectral imaging industry is still an untapped market.

By Market Verdors:

  • Headwall Photonics
  • Specim
  • Resonon
  • IMEC
  • Surface Optics
  • Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S
  • Corning?NovaSol?
  • ITRES
  • Telops
  • BaySpec
  • Brimrose
  • Zolix
  • Wayho Technology

By Types:

  • VNIR
  • SWIR
  • MWIR
  • LWIR

By Applications:

  • National Defense Security
  • Environmental Monitoring and Mineralogy
  • Food and Agriculture
  • Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics
  • Vegetation and Ecological Studies
  • Environmental Recycling

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Luxury Candles Market by Product, Applications, Geographic and Key Players: Maison Francis Kurkdjian, KISCO CANDLES, Cire Trudon

December 24, 2021

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

4 weeks ago

POC HbA1C Testing Market by Type (Immunoassay, Boronate Affinity, Others), Application (Hospital and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 28, 2021

Strategy Execution Management Solution Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Triskell Software, Decision Lens, AchieveIt

December 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button