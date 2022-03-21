Global Acoustic Plasterboard Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Acoustic Plasterboard
Acoustic Plasterboard market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acoustic Plasterboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 10mm Plasterboard
- 13mm Plasterboard
- Other
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Company
- Gyprock
- JCW
- Gyproc Moisture Resistant
- Saint-Gobain Construction
- Sound Acoustic Solutions
- Gustafs Scandinavia AB
- Isolava
- Movinord
- BASWA
- Acoustical Surfaces
- Asona
- GTEK
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acoustic Plasterboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 10mm Plasterboard
1.2.3 13mm Plasterboard
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Production
2.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acoustic Plasterboard Sales by Region (2017-2022)
