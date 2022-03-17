2022-2027 Global and Regional Non-Contact Temperature Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Non-Contact Temperature market was valued at 1180.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.

By Market Verdors:

FLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

LumaSense

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

Bodach

FSG Sensing

By Types:

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

By Applications:

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(Pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Non-Contact Temperature Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature (Volume and Value) by Application

